JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Trading Down 0.8%

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.34), 106,904 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 530,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.39).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

In other news, insider Simon Bragg bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £46,700 ($61,431.20).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Stock Price Up 0.4%
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Stock Price Down 10.8%
Aker BP ASA Trading 12.9% Higher
UTG Trading Down 6.2%
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Shares Down 0.5%
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Shares Up 0.3%
