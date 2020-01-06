888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Trading Up 2.4%

888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

About 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.