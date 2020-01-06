Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, 3 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Ashford and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,625.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ashford by 176.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 503.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

