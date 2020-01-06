Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jan 6th, 2020

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.05 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 167.34 ($2.20), approximately 107,795 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 124,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.20).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and a PE ratio of -23.52.

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

