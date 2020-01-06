Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

