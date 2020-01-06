Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.34), 456,508 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563.20 ($7.41).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 583 ($7.67) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.29 ($5.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 328.24.

About Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

