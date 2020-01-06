Kuverit Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,292.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $63,474.00 and $4,292.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuverit Token Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,074,350 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

