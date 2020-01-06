Neo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $470.98 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Neo has a market capitalization of $685.04 million and approximately $470.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, ZB.COM, Bitbns and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Binance, Liquid, OTCBTC, Coinnest, TDAX, Allcoin, Huobi, COSS, Switcheo Network, BCEX, Ovis, Cobinhood, Bitinka, CoinBene, Exrates, ZB.COM, Bibox, DragonEX, LBank, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Livecoin, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx, Tidebit, BigONE, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

