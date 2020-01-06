Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $45.15 or 0.00598834 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Bittylicious, YoBit and Mercado Bitcoin. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $3.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000468 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,799,969 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

