Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, ABCC, OTCBTC and Huobi. Cardano has a market cap of $947.92 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022496 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003933 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.02339506 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, Binance, Exmo, Bitbns, ABCC, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Indodax, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

