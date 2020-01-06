HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $271,995.00 and $17,676.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashNet BitEco token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.