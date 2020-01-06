Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report $111.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.13 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $112.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $458.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 7,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,485. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

