SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.53 Million

Analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post sales of $412.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.79 million. SLM posted sales of $382.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 223,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

