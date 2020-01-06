$533.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to post $533.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.80 million and the lowest is $510.20 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CG remained flat at $$31.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,479,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.