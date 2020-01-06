-$0.64 EPS Expected for BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.27.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 19.01% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

