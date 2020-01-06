Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Imax reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 86.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,001. Imax has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

