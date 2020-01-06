Analysts Expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Archrock posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $10.31. 71,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,649,524.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Archrock by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Archrock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.