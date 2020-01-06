Brokerages Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $65.55 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

