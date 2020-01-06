-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE FVRR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,891. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.