Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Mimecast has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.86, a P/E/G ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,690 shares of company stock worth $4,433,946 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after buying an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after buying an additional 541,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

