Mark Tibbles Purchases 30,000 Shares of Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR) insider Mark Tibbles acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,230.00 ($7,255.32).

About Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for the treatment of arrhythmias in Europe and North America. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System, an electrophysiology amplifier and recording system with integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode, an ablation dispersive electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

