Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 37,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,290. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 242.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $481,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

