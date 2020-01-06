$172.27 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $172.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.70 million to $173.10 million. Inovalon reported sales of $136.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $641.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 267,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

