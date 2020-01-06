Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0004

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.84 or 0.06057128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Fatbtc, LBank and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.