Credits Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and $454,429.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, COSS, Mercatox, LBank, WazirX, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.