Cortex Market Capitalization Tops $10.17 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene, DragonEX and UEX. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, CoinEx, OKEx, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

