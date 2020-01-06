1World Price Hits $0.20 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One 1World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.88 million and $4,199.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.