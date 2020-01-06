ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ARAW has a market cap of $28,755.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.84 or 0.06057128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

