DAO.Casino Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,099.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $4.33 million and $12,099.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002004 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,046.73 or 0.92619562 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

