Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 84,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,389. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,391,000 after buying an additional 502,734 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 5,576,975 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 117.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 86.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

