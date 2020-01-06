Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report sales of $60.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.78 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $258.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

