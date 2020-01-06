Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $37.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.45 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $149.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 5,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,422. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $854.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

