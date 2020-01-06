Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Information Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

