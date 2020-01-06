Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce sales of $481.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.42 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $445.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. 35,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

