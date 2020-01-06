Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 22,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.