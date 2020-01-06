Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.
About Vedanta
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
