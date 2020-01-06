Analysts Expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. Healthequity posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 611,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,008. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 127.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 66.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.