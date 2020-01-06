Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP)’s share price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), approximately 1,350,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 455,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.44.

About Global Petroleum (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns a 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers, and 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

