Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.87 ($2.74) and last traded at A$3.85 ($2.73), approximately 13,452 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.80 ($2.70).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.66.

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund Company Profile (ASX:FSF)

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

