Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), approximately 154,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

