Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44, 22,350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 12,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSUMF. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.