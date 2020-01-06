Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Down 1.9%

Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, 1,860 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

