Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.50 ($2.48) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), approximately 1,502,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.56 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63.

Steadfast Group Company Profile (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

