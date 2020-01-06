Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Up 1.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.44, 137,675 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 196,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYL. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 million and a PE ratio of -22.80.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.