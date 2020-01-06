TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Trading Down 1.4%

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $112.61, 3,861 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTDKY. ValuEngine raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised TDK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDK Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

