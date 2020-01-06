iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, 40,130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,394,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 404,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

