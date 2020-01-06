iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, 40,130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,394,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)
iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).
