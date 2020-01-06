Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$8.37 ($5.94) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), 220,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 237,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.25 ($5.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market cap of $796.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.55.

The business also recently announced a final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Select Harvests’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

