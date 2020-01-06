Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.48 ($0.40), approximately 11,858,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.76 ($0.43).

HUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $606.62 million and a P/E ratio of -76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

