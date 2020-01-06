Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) Trading Up 2.3%

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 123,446 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 773,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The company has a market cap of $130.28 million and a PE ratio of -28.13.

About Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

