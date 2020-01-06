Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) Trading Down 0.9%

Australian Agricultural Company Ltd (ASX:AAC)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.09 ($0.77) and last traded at A$1.09 ($0.77), 148,010 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.04. The firm has a market cap of $657.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.86.

Australian Agricultural Company Profile (ASX:AAC)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; producing beef, including breeding, backgrounding, feedlotting, and processing cattle; and the production of grass fed beef, grain fed beef, and Wagyu beef.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Australian Agricultural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Agricultural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.