Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.14 ($0.08), approximately 605,670 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 78,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

